Video interview with Albert Torres, the worlds premier producer of live Salsa Music and Dance events, filmed in July 2007 at the Hamburg Salsa Festival.

ABOUT ALBERT TORRES

Albert Torres is the world’s premier producer of live Salsa Music and Dance events. His passion for Salsa has been an inspiration to a countless number of people from all walks of life and his continuous efforts to globalize Salsa have made a major impact on the preservation and accessibility of both Salsa Music and Salsa Dance around the world. Founded in 1992, Albert Torres Productions Inc. (ATP) has created and co-produced over three hundred and fifty spectacular Salsa Dance Events known as SALSA CONGRESSES in such exotic places as; Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania, China, Colombia, Venezuela, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Holland, Hamburg, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Ecuador, New Zealand, Australia, Puerto Rico, and in numerous city across America Albert Torres also co-produced The World Salsa Championships that were seen worldwide on ESPN.

In 1998 Albert Torres Productions (ATP) created and produced the world’s largest Salsa Music event, THE LA SALSA FEST aka THE LOS ANGELES SALSA CONGRESS. ATP transforms the event’s location into an exciting music and dance venue that attracts over 20,000 Latin Music enthusiasts from all over the world.

He has also been a featured dancer and choreographer on various film and television projects such as MAMBO KINGS with ANTONIO BANDERAS and DANCE WITH ME with VANESSA WILLIAMS. In 1993, he was selected by DEBBIE ALLEN to be a featured dancer at the Academy Awards, and he also made a guest starring appearance on the KEENAN WAYAN’S SHOW where he performed with JENNIFER LOPEZ.

Albert Torres Productions Inc. (ATP) continues to deliver top-notch quality events with world-class performers. His bands are legendary and his events feature some of the finest musicians and dancers the world has ever known. In 2011 Albert Torres was honored to be accepted as a Member of the Council for Dance of UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization) and Elected Grand Marshall at the National New York Puerto Rican Day Parade.

L.A. SALSA FEST started as the West coast salsa congress in 1999 with the blessing of the presence of Tito Puente on opening night in May 1999. It has maintained his Legacy of keeping Latin Music alive. Know as the Congress where stars are born, many of the world renown dancers have had their start at this event. The mission of LA Salsa Fest is to pass on to the next generation through educational seminars, dance workshops and being able to perform on stage. One of the objectives to have as many children live their dream on stage instead of being on the streets.

He is also very honored and excited to bring you his latest project, THE WORLD LATIN DANCE CUP which will feature spectacular dancers from over forty-one different countries and this year celebrates his 6th anniversary with over 1,000 competitors. This is the biggest Latin dance competition in the world.

Albert’s passion for Salsa and Latin music has been an inspiration to a countless number of people around the world. His latest project called “The Legacy Project” is an initiative to combine our music culture with the latest technology tendencies in order to reach and unite more people so future generations can appreciate, preserve and be part of the history of Latin dance and music around the world.